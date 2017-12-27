$1.5 million Beeghly donation creates YSU endowment and fellowships

Members of a well-known Valley family have pledged $1.5 million to create two fellowships and an endowment at Youngstown State University.

Bruce and Nancy Beeghly are making the donation to the to the university's "We See Tomorrow" fundraising campaign.

The gift will be used for continued support of the Beeghly College of Education, including the creation of a new endowment for the college, and for the establishment of two graduate fellowships - the Bruce R. Beeghly Graduate Fellowship in Electrical and Computer Engineering and the R. Thornton Beeghly Graduate Fellowship in Business Administration.

Two buildings at YSU - Beeghly Hall, home of the Beeghly College of Education, and the Beeghly Center - currently bear the Beeghly name.

Bruce Beeghly is a former member and chair of the YSU Board of Trustees.

Nancy Beeghly, a writer, and community volunteer, previously taught English in the Boardman, Ohio, schools and was a columnist for The Vindicator.

The gift is the latest in a line of philanthropic initiatives by the Beeghly family dating back more than 100 years to Mr. Beeghly's grandfather, Leon A. Beeghly, who moved from Toledo to Youngstown in 1918 with his wife and their children.

L.A. Beeghly started the Standard Slag Co. in 1914 with partners W. E. Bliss and W. H. Kilcawley. The company grew to have operations across the country.

In 1940, the family established the L.A. Beeghly Fund, and the philanthropic work was continued by sons James, Thornton, and John, making contributions to more than 140 organizations over a half-century.

The family also donated its homestead on Market Street in Boardman to Western Reserve Care System in 1965. Formerly known as Forum Health's Beeghly Medical Park, the site is now home to Akron Children's Hospital-Mahoning Valley, Beeghly Campus.