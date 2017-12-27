Youngstown teen arrested months after shooting victim found in his car

A Youngstown teenager is behind bars several months after a shooting victim was found inside his car on the city's southside.

19-year-old Jamar Sklenchar was charged with murder just days after being released from jail.

However, according to our print partner The Vindicator, Sklenchar is charged in relation to the death of 22-year-old Tyreese Lynch in August.

Lynch was found shot inside a tan Chevy Cavalier on August 29th. Lynch was taken to the hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, the Cavalier was registered to Sklenchar.

In October, another suspect, twenty-four-year-old Charles Allen, Jr. was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after being indicted on the murder charge.

Police say Allen led officers on a chase through several streets before tripping and getting caught.

The Mahoning County Court says Sklenchar is scheduled to appear in court next week.

