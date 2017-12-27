Relentless Cold, A Little Snow

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Another very cold day is in the forecast for Thursday. Clouds will increase by midday but we do not expect any snow in the afternoon. A weak weather system will spread light snow into the Valley Thursday night into early Friday. A coating to an inch of snow may cause some slick spots by early Friday.

The next round of light snow is expected Friday night. Snow showers should linger into parts of Saturday. The wind will pick up on Saturday, making it feel even more frigid. 2017 will end and 2018 will begin on a very cold note; the arctic air will hang around for much of next week.