Niles restaurant closes its doors

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NILES, Ohio -

People stopping by the HomeTown Buffet at the Eastwood Mall Complex on Youngstown Warren Road are being greeted by a sign on the window announcing that the business is closed.

The sign thanks past customers for their business and says they hope to serve them at another location soon.

21 News has reached out to Food Management Partners, which operates HomeTown Buffet and several other restaurant chains, but has not yet received a response.

