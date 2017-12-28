Craig Beach Police Chief remains jailed for child pornography allegation

The Craig Beach Police Chief is wearing orange jail overalls instead of a police uniform.

A federal judge has ordered that 36-year-old Andrew Soloman remain held in custody until at least until a hearing next Wednesday on allegations that he used his government email address to receive child pornography.

According to an affidavit, Soloman purposefully received nude photos of a 16-year-old girl through his work email.

Soloman made an initial appearance Thursday before Magistrate Judge George Limbert in U.S. District Court in Youngstown.

Judge Limbert declared Soloman indigent and appointed Attorney David Betras to represent him.

His case was bound over to a federal grand jury.

The affidavit also states that the female juvenile admitted to sending Soloman videos of her performing a sexual act on herself.

The girl reportedly told investigators that Soloman responded by sending her several illicit photos of himself.

The filing states that the teen said Soloman told her that he was married with children and that he "had a foot fetish".

During a search of the Craig Beach Police Department on December 7th, investigators say that Soloman's phone and laptop were confiscated.

The search was conducted by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office and the Attorney General's Crimes Against Children Unit.

After being transferred to the Mahoning County Jail on one charge of dereliction of duty, investigators allege that Soloman voluntarily agreed to take part in an on-camera interview.

Officials say during that interview process Soloman confessed that he met the teenager while helping another police department with an emergency call.

Soloman reportedly said that he and the girl began exchanging emails and admitted to receiving several photos from her.

According to the filing, Soloman said that "about half" of them were inappropriate and eventually confessed to sending her two photos of himself, which had been previously taken.

Soloman was arrested Thursday. The District Attorney's Office has 30 days to decide whether they will indict Soloman on the charges.