Valley residents line up for a first taste of Rally's

Rally's is back in the Valley!

After a more than 10 year hiatus in the area, the newest Rally's location on South Street in Warren held it's grand opening today.

Cars lined the street and around the corner on Elm Road with the hopes of getting a first taste of their famous Rally Burger and curly fries.

The owners tell 21 news don't be surprised to see new locations soon.

"We are talking about future locations. We wanted to get this one opened up first though and then we will start the process of looking for another location to put another one," says Owner Michael Pasqualetti.

The new location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 AM to 3 AM and Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 4 AM.