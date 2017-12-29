Ice Zone likely to reopen Monday under new ownership

A Boardman ice rink under new ownership is getting a much needed facelift by the families who use it the most.

The sale of Ice Zone was finalized on Friday. The new owners, who also own Extreme Air Trampoline Park next door, plan to reopen to facility as The Deep Freeze.

"If youth hockey is doing well and Extreme Air is doing well, the kids are getting out, they're getting their exercise, they're bringing their families out. It's the stuff that you want to have happening in a community," said Co-Owner Matthew McGregor.

The change in ownership didn't go as smoothly as some expected. The owners said they've ordered new skates and purchased a new Zamboni.

Several kids and parents from the Phantom Youth Hockey Association spent Friday donating skates and helping out.

"There's a lot of areas that need some work that have been neglected over the years and families are excited to have the new ownership. They just want to come out and have a hand in building this back up," said Bill Oyler, a coach of the youth hockey association.

"Without an ice rink there is no where to play for an ice team," said Youth Hockey Player Gavin Rambo. "Without this place, the team I play for might not even have a place to play."

The goal is to be fully operational by next week. But for open skate this weekend, if you donate an old pair of skates, the new owners said you can jump next door at Extreme Air for free.

The now former owner of Ice Zone is Valley Businessman Bruce Zoldan. His company released a statement shortly before 21 News at 6.

You can read the full statement below: