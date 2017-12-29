Burglar sneaks into Eastwood Mall store

Niles police detectives will be reviewing surveillance video hoping to find out who slipped into a store at the Eastwood Mall in the early morning hours and helped himself to the contents of the cash register.

Two employees who opened the Gio store Thursday morning showed officers video recorded just after midnight, showing a man wearing a hoodie crouching or crawling to the store's register and taking around $280.

The video also shows the suspect leaving through a rear access door.

Police say the door showed no signs of forced entry.

The investigation continues.