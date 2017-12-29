Funeral services set for woman shot near Youngstown church in 2010

A woman who was wounded but survived a shooting not far from the Youngstown church where she worked is now reunited with the husband who was lost his life in that same shooting.

Jacqueline Repchic died Wednesday at home at the age of 81.

The lifelong Youngstown resident and her husband Thomas were shot on September 25, 2010, as they left St. Dominic Church, where Jacqueline worked as a secretary.

Thomas Repchic died and his wife lost a leg as a result of the shooting, which investigators believed resulted from a case of mistaken identity.

Aubrey Toney, 36, is serving a sentence of 23 years to life after being convicted of murder and felonious assault for his part in the shooting.

Thirty-two-year-old Kevin Agee was convicted of murder and attempted murder. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Funeral services for Jacqueline Repchic will be held on Tuesday, January 2nd at 9:30 am at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Rd., Youngstown, and 10:00 am at St. Dominic Church 77 E. Lucius Ave.

Visitation is scheduled at the funeral home on Monday from 2 pm until 5 pm.

