Crews battle flames for 3rd time at Youngstown drive-thru

Youngstown Fire Officials are looking closely into what may have caused a building to catch on fire 3 times in just over 24 hours.

Fire crews were called out to Big A's Drive Thru on Glenwood Avenue for the third time Sunday morning.

Crews had been on scene Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. fighting to put out the first rekindling.

The original fire broke out less than 24 hours before that, just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Youngstown Fire Chief John O'Neill tells 21 News that fire started in the back corner of the building on Glenwood Avenue, before working its way into the roof.

"We're not real confident these were rekinddles, we have the investigator checking into it but because this last one was so far along, we have demolition up here trying to sift through the rubble and wet it down as we go. The physical evidence is going to be real difficult. But the investigator is aware if it, he was out here on the fires," said Chief O'Neill.

O'Neill said the building is not covered by insurance.

Youngstown fire officials say no one was injured in either incident, but the cause of both fires are under investigation.