Kid-friendly New Year's Eve options gaining popularity

For the most part, we think of New Year's Eve as a holiday geared more toward adults, but more and more lately places in the Valley are trying to get the kids involved.

Confetti and kids can be a key combination, and it's become a driving force behind a year's worth of planning for First Night Youngstown.

"We definitely like to have activities for all the family to enjoy and more importantly the kids," said First Night Youngstown board president Samantha Turner. "Especially up until our nine o'clock fireworks, that's how we do it."

Having places like Oh Wow! and SMARTS downtown doesn't hurt either. They're two of several kid-friendly stops on Sunday, creating everything from homemade harmonicas to giant noisemakers.

"We have three different activities that we use a lot in Inspire Works, but they can be loud and obnoxious which is perfect for New Year's," said Oh Wow! senior EDUtainer Brianna Wall.

If you have kids that maybe might not make it to midnight, Suzie's Dogs and Drafts in Boardman is celebrating Happy Noon Year on Sunday.

"We have face painting. We're going to have a sip and paint for the kids, but we're going to use sparkling grape juice. The kids will be able to do, all day long they'll be able to do non-stop crafts. Then we have giant jenga, giant Connect 4. We're going to have free video games for them to play," said Suzie's owner Christian Rinehart.

Suzie's has two parties, from 11am-12:30pm and then from 5pm-9pm. So, much like First Night Youngstown, if the kids or the adults for that matter are ready for bed before the ball drops, they'll still have a chance to celebrate.

"I sometimes don't make it to New Year's Eve also," said Rinehart. "So I actually enjoy that we can get it over at seven or eight or nine, go home, go to bed. Everybody's back on their normal schedule. You're not in misery the next day."

Games and fun for the kids, perhaps the the adults too, and options all over the Valley for New Year's Eve.

At Suzie's in Boardman, everything is free with the purchase of a meal - kids' meals are $6 each.

Children 12 and under are free at First Night Youngstown. Adults are $10 each, with buttons available for purchase at each of the several venues participating. You can see a full list of details, events, and venues on the First Night Youngstown website.

Other kid-friendly events include the New Year's party at Skate Zone in Austintown, beginning at 7pm Sunday.