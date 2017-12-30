2017 ends with more bone-chilling temperatures

The last day of 2017 will be a cold one! Sunday's temperatures will only reach the mid-teens during the day. Anyone headed outside for New Year's Eve celebrations will need to bundle up because overnight lows will drop near zero with sub-zero wind chills.

There may be a few scattered light snow showers around on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, accumulation should only be around 1" or less in most areas.

The frigid air will continue for the first week of 2018 with high temperatures in the teens and lows dipping below zero on a few nights.