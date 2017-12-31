Man saved after falling through ice on Lake Erie

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Attorneys advising a group of Los Angeles dispensaries have concluded that those businesses can continue to legally sell medicinal marijuana as "collectives," until they obtain local and state licenses under California's new system of legal pot.

Forecasters say bitterly cold temperatures spreading across the Deep South will be potentially deadly, as freezing temperatures will likely last for the next several days.

New year brings broad legalization of marijuana across California, nation's most populous state.

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

Words banned for the new year? 'Fake news' gets top vote

Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.

Several fire fighters rescued a man who fell through ice along the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday.

The News-Herald of Willoughby reports rescuers arrived about 3 p.m. to find the man trapped up to his waist.

Officials say it took about ten minutes to pull the man free.



Euclid Fire Capt. Dave Rowell says the man was walking along the shore and fell. The man was taken to Euclid Hospital where Rowell called his condition stable.



Rowell says people should avoid Lake Erie whenever there are strong winds.