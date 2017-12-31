Man saved after falling through ice on Lake Erie - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man saved after falling through ice on Lake Erie

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
EUCLID, Ohio (AP) -

Several fire fighters rescued a man who fell through ice along the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday. 

The News-Herald of Willoughby reports rescuers arrived about 3 p.m. to find the man trapped up to his waist.

Officials say it took about ten minutes to pull the man free.
    
Euclid Fire Capt. Dave Rowell says the man was walking along the shore and fell. The man was taken to Euclid Hospital where Rowell called his condition stable.
    
Rowell says people should avoid Lake Erie whenever there are strong winds.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms