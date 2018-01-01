YPD starts 2018 with shooting investigation

Youngstown police began the new year with a shooting investigation.

Just before midnight, officers were called to Byron Street on the city's East Side where someone reported that a man had been shot in the stomach.

Officers at the scene told 21 News that a shooting did occur, but they are not officially releasing details at this point.

The name or condition of the man is not available.

Our photographer tells us he could hear gunfire in the area, which is not uncommon on New Year's Eve.