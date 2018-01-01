Supreme Court to take up Ohio's purges of inactive voters

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Supreme Court will soon hear a case about Ohio's efforts to remove inactive voters from its rolls, which has become a flashpoint in a nationwide fight between Democrats and Republicans over access to the polls.

Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress votes from minorities and poorer people who tend to vote Democratic. Republicans argue they are trying to promote ballot integrity and prevent voter fraud.

The issue in Ohio is whether those who fail to vote in a two-year period can be targeted for removal from registration rolls even if they haven't moved and remain eligible.

Only a handful of states use a process similar to Ohio's, but others could join in if the high court sides with the state.

The Supreme Court hears arguments on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.