Opioid epidemic, education on agenda of state rep candidate Ungaro

Promising to address the opioid epidemic, public education and the economy, Poland Township Trustee and son of a former Youngstown mayor has set his sights on a higher political office.

Eric Ungaro announced on Monday that he is seeking his party's nomination to run as the Democratic candidate for 59th District State Representative.

The post is now held by John Boccieri who can't run again because of term limits and is seeking the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor.

Ungaro is the son of Pat Ungaro, Liberty Township administrator and former mayor of the City of Youngstown.

Citing his 28 years experience as a special education teacher, football coach, and union representative, Ungaro said in a news release that he has first-hand knowledge and understanding of the issues and challenges facing students, teachers, and schools.

Ungaro currently serves as a Poland Township trustee and is a member of the Western Reserve Joint Fire District.

He is the treasurer for the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, as well as first president and chairman for SOLACE of the Valley and The Red Zone.

Ungaro says his involvement with family support groups, as well as prevention and recovery programs, stems from his own personal experience.

“Through God’s plan, my brother overdosed five years ago. Since then, I have worked passionately and tirelessly with both law enforcement and affected families to give them a voice of confidence when dealing with the opioid epidemic,” said Ungaro. “I will take that voice to the state house.”

Ungaro says he understands the concerns of the valley.

“Economic development and job creation are the best social cures. I will take a team approach to work with surrounding mayors, trustees, and state and local officials to promote our area,” said Ungaro.