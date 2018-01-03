Semi loses its cargo and shuts down portion of 7/11 to traffic

A small section of the 7/11 Connector Northbound was shut down for hours on Wednesday after a semi-tractor trailer lost its cargo.

But clearing the road again for traffic was no easy task.

It was just after 9 am when a semi driver from PI & I Motor Express trucking company was traveling on 80 Eastbound and exiting 11 Northbound lost his cargo in the form of a nearly 60,000-pound steel coil.

A portion of 7/11 Northbound near Gypsy Lane was shut down for over five hours.

Gobel's Towing and Recovery, along with C & C Towing out of Hubbard, used an unprecedented two cranes to do the heavy lifting.

"We had to cut up the steel into a few pieces because it was unraveled and we got those pieces out of the way and we kind of chained it back up to get it back on the truck," said Julia Castner of C & C Towing. "So it took a lot just to get it, just because it's dangerous. I mean it's a heavy coil, to get it back upon the truck."

Sources say as the semi driver came down the exit ramp he somehow lost control, and the tractor separated from the trailer and he lost his cargo and in turn, damaged the road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation patched the damage to the road before reopening it to traffic.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver failed to negotiate a curve, but no one was injured.

He was charged with failure to control.

