Judge: No bond for jailed Craig Beach Police Chief

A federal judge has ordered Craig Beach Police Chief Andrew Soloman to remain held in jail without bond as he waits to find out if a federal grand jury indicts him on charges stemming from a child pornography investigation.

Magistrate George Limbert issued an order Wednesday that he remains in federal custody after Soloman waived a detention hearing.

Soloman, 36, has been in jail since last Thursday after allegations surfaced that he used his government email address to receive child pornography.

According to an affidavit, Soloman received nude photos of a 16-year-old girl through his work email.

The affidavit also states that the female juvenile admitted to sending Soloman videos of her performing a sexual act on herself.

The girl reportedly told investigators that Soloman responded by sending her several illicit photos of himself.

The filing states that the teen said Soloman told her that he was married with children and that he "had a foot fetish".

During a search of the Craig Beach Police Department on December 7th, investigators say that Soloman's phone and laptop were confiscated. .

Investigators say Soloman admits that he met the teenager while helping another police department with an emergency call.

Soloman allegedly said that he and the girl began exchanging emails and admitted to receiving several photos from her.

According to the filing, Soloman said that "about half" of them were inappropriate and eventually confessed to sending her two photos of himself.

A federal grand jury is considering the case.