Commuter train crashes into car, killing 1 in the vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A commuter train heading to Philadelphia hit a car Thursday morning, killing a person in the vehicle.

A spokeswoman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says none of the 50 passengers on board the train was injured.

Heather Redfern says the crash happened on SEPTA's West Trenton line at a railroad crossing between the Bethayres and Philmont stations, about 20 miles north of Philadelphia, just before 10 a.m.

Buses were taking passengers to another station, where they could continue their trip to Center City.

Officials couldn't say whether the crash was weather related, or if the person killed was the car's driver or a passenger.

It happened as a winter storm was blowing snow and causing traffic havoc around the region.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.