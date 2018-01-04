Last minute reprieve from deportation granted for Youngstown businessman

After shows of support from a Valley congressman and community members, a Youngstown businessman is getting a last-minute reprieve.

Amer "Al Adi" Othman, the owner of the Downtown Circle, was scheduled to be deported on Sunday, after decades of fighting for the right to stay in the United States.

However, Thursday afternoon, it was announced Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has been working with ADi's lawyers and the House Judiciary Committee, who were able to grant Al Adi a stay.

The Downtown Circle owner says he moved from Jordan to the United States when he was 19-years-old.

He says he settled down in San Diego in 1979, married his first wife, and received a green card.

Adi says he moved to Youngstown, Ohio following their divorce, and eventually met his new wife.

They reportedly moved out of the country for several years and when they returned, Al Adi's green card was confiscated.

Al Adi says that he has been fighting the decision, trying again to file for a green card.

But Adi says his request for citizenship was denied because of "a claim that the marriage from 1979 was fraudulent."

After years of appeals and what he says was hundreds of thousands of dollars in a legal fight.

Congressman Tim Ryan fought for years to keep Adi off the deportation list by pushing for a private bill to keep him here.