Tiger plans to play Torrey Pines, Riviera on West Coast

A new year means higher tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Motorists will see a 6 percent increase for cash and E-ZPass beginning Sunday.
Tests on drinking fountains and faucets in Ohio's older schools over the past year and a half have found that about 10 percent had elevated levels of lead in the water.
Accidents along Interstate 80 in Mercer County sent people to the hospital and blocked traffic for more than six hours overnight.
A man that pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted murder charges was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday.
There's a place for the kids to play in Boardman during this extra long weekend of cold weather.
A northeast Ohio man who reportedly believed he was instructed to kill his elderly mother by the host of "Wheel of Fortune" has been found not guilty in her death by reason of insanity.
Authorities say a man used cash from a southwest Ohio bank robbery to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.
Police have arrested a man who they say left a gun at home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister, thinking the weapon was a toy.
A commuter train heading to Philadelphia hit a car Thursday morning, killing a person in the vehicle.
The rector of a retirement home for Roman Catholic priests who was convicted of embezzling a half-million dollars has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.
A 46-year-old woman has been found guilty of charges related to the methadone overdose death of her grandson in Cleveland.
A healthcare executive says he saw an eagle snatch his sister's little white dog.
Airbnb says it has permanently banned a man who threw a huge New Year's party at a house in suburban Cleveland where he was renting a room.
The state says it's closing a southeastern Ohio prison unit housing about 430 inmates to save money.
