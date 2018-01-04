Wick Towers reopens after frozen pipes force out residents

Youngstown Fire Department Chief John O'Neill has given the green light for residents to move back into the Wick Tower Suites.

A letter sent to the building manager Thursday afternoon said that the necessary repairs had been made to the fire sprinkler and standpipe protection systems.

Residents were told Tuesday night that they would need to stay elsewhere.

O'Neill told 21 News that he became concerned about the safety of those living in the 50 apartments at Wick Tower when he learned that sprinkler system isn't working.

The chief says construction on a first-floor restaurant ceased and it appeared contractors removed several large windows and just covered with plywood. Because those areas were not insulated, the inside temperature of the first floor matched the temps from the outside.

Wick Tower opened in 2015 following the conversion of the building by NYO Property Group and its founder Dominic Marchionda.

Marchionda is facing more than 100 criminal charges for allegations of theft, fraud, and others.

It's not clear why construction on the first floor stopped, however, city leaders say the space had been leased out by Ryan Sheridan.

Sheridan is the former operator of Braking Point Recovery, which was raided by federal agents last year.

At the time of its opening, one bedroom apartments rented for $1,150 per month. The monthly rent for a three-bedroom apartment started at $2,100.