Nearly two dozen apply to be Mill Creek Park Commissioners

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A selection committee must once again fill two spots on the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners. But they'll have nearly two dozen applicants to choose from. 

Thursday afternoon marked the deadline for those interested in becoming a park commissioner. 

As of 5 p.m., twenty-two applications had been accepted. 

The applicants are all Valley residents, some with nearly 70 years experience living in the area. 

The candidates have experience in public offices ranging from a trustee, school board members, and more. 

Several applicants are veterans of the armed forces, and some even boast of experience working for the park system. 

The names will now be forwarded to a selection committee who will choose two new commissioners to fill the vacancies left behind by John Raglan and Tom Shipka. 

It is still unclear when that selection is expected to be made. 

The full list of applicants can be seen here:

Application #1 - Brian Michael Kennedy
Application # 2 - Jerome Williams    
Application # 3 - Peter Houston Milliken
Application # 4 - Jeff W. Harvey        
Application # 5 - Richard P. Clautti        
Application # 6 - Leo Howard Connelly Jr.    
Application # 7 - David N. Moliterno    
Application # 8 - Dr. Richard F. Marinelli
Application # 9 - Joshua Ryan Boyle    
Application # 10 - Martin E. Willmitch
Application # 11 - Janet Lee Reeves        
Application # 12 - Patricia L. Stokes
Application # 13 - Jeffrey M. Syphard    
Application # 14 - Thaddeus "Ted" J. Lyda, Jr
Application # 15 - Judd Adam Rubins    
Application #16 - Paul Normand Olivier    
Application # 17 - Charles Quentin Creager        
Application #18 - Jerome Williams
Application #19 - Colleen Bridget Lozano    
Application # 20 - Lauren Elizabeth Johnson        
Application# 21 - Don Manning    
Application # 22 - Julius Thomas Oliver

