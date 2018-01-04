Nearly two dozen apply to be Mill Creek Park Commissioners

A selection committee must once again fill two spots on the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners. But they'll have nearly two dozen applicants to choose from.

Thursday afternoon marked the deadline for those interested in becoming a park commissioner.

As of 5 p.m., twenty-two applications had been accepted.

The applicants are all Valley residents, some with nearly 70 years experience living in the area.

The candidates have experience in public offices ranging from a trustee, school board members, and more.

Several applicants are veterans of the armed forces, and some even boast of experience working for the park system.

The names will now be forwarded to a selection committee who will choose two new commissioners to fill the vacancies left behind by John Raglan and Tom Shipka.

It is still unclear when that selection is expected to be made.

The full list of applicants can be seen here:

Application #1 - Brian Michael Kennedy

Application # 2 - Jerome Williams

Application # 3 - Peter Houston Milliken

Application # 4 - Jeff W. Harvey

Application # 5 - Richard P. Clautti

Application # 6 - Leo Howard Connelly Jr.

Application # 7 - David N. Moliterno

Application # 8 - Dr. Richard F. Marinelli

Application # 9 - Joshua Ryan Boyle

Application # 10 - Martin E. Willmitch

Application # 11 - Janet Lee Reeves

Application # 12 - Patricia L. Stokes

Application # 13 - Jeffrey M. Syphard

Application # 14 - Thaddeus "Ted" J. Lyda, Jr

Application # 15 - Judd Adam Rubins

Application #16 - Paul Normand Olivier

Application # 17 - Charles Quentin Creager

Application #18 - Jerome Williams

Application #19 - Colleen Bridget Lozano

Application # 20 - Lauren Elizabeth Johnson

Application# 21 - Don Manning

Application # 22 - Julius Thomas Oliver