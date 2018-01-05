Heating problem closes Tyler History Center

The Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center is closed due to heating problems.

The History Center will reopen on Tuesday, January 9th.

Memories of Christmas Past remains open at The Arms Family Museum through Sunday, January 7.

Visitors to the Arms Family Museum today through Sunday will receive a voucher for a free visit to the Tyler History Center valid through January.

Memories of Christmas Past is open Saturday, and Sunday from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at 648 Wick Avenue in Youngstown.

For more information visit www.mahoninghistory.org or call 330-743-2589.