Metro Parks bike way extension facing opposition

As planning continues for the final phase of the Metro-Parks bike trail in Mahoning county, the project still faces opposition from some property owners along the proposed trail route.



Phase three of the bike way is a six-point-four mile stretch from Western Reserve Road to Washingtonville at the Columbiana county border. The first step in the project is determining the alignment of the trail, right-of-way and property acquisition.



"Individual property owners are sent or presented an offer package which includes a copy of the appraisal and a copy of the offer itself, the monetary offer to purchase the property," said Stephen Avery, Director of Metro Parks Planning and Operations.

Avery added that the offers are open to discussion and potential modification. The park board does have the authority as a public agency to exercise eminent domain to acquire property.

The six-point-four mile Phase III extension is the only gap in the thirty seven mile bike trail between Niles in Trumbull county and Lisbon in Columbiana county.

The project has a $3.5 million price tag with 80% covered by a federal grant. The parks 20% share amounts to $700,000.00



