Woman arrested after crash in Liberty Twp.

Slippery road conditions lead to an arrest in Liberty Township on Friday afternoon.

Police say a sedan slipped on the road and smashed into the back of a mail truck that was parked on Ravine Drive.

Officials say no one was injured in the crash.

After police ran the car's license plates, they discovered the woman in the vehicle was wanted on an aggravated burglary charge.

Police say the 21-year-old woman, Poorsha Cathey, was taken into custody.

According to police, Cathey had a baby in the car that was riding in a bassinet instead of a car seat.

Police are still investigating.