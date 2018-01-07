Firefighters battle blaze in Mineral Ridge home

A home in Weathersfield is destroyed after a fire burned through it around 7:40 Sunday morning.

The homeowner called Trumbull County Dispatch and said he could see black smoke coming out of the house.

A few minutes later, the caller said they observed flames coming out of the home's side.

The two residents and their two dogs were able to get out of the house unharmed.

A hazmat crew was called to the scene and told to bring their tent to provide warmth to the firefighters working on the blaze.

Neighbors told 21 News they are going to go around the neighborhood and collect donations for the family since they now have nothing but the clothes on their backs.