Snow on the way for Monday

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 PM on Monday. Snow will continue through the first half of the day on Monday. Some freezing rain or sleet could be mixed in at times as temperatures will be just above freezing by Monday afternoon. Watch for slippery conditions on Monday and Tuesday. Total snow accumulations will generally be around 1 to 3 inches with some spots north of I-80 receiving up to 4-5 inches.

Following the snow, temperatures will be above average for the second half of the week with Thursday's highs reaching the low 50's.

The warm weather will be short lived though as a cold front drops temperatures back into the 20's by the weekend.