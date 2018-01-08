List of Valley school closings grow as weather worsens

The work week began in the Valley with a list of school closings or delays that grew as the weather worsened Monday morning.

You can see the list of school adjustments here.

The region is under a winter weather advisory with snow and freezing rain falling during the Monday morning commute.

Mahoning and Trumbull Counties

Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 pm est this afternoon.

Mixed precipitation expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

Columbiana County

Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 pm est this evening.

Snow with possible freezing rain and sleet expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with a light glaze possible.

Mercer County

Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 pm est this evening.

Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

A brief period of freezing rain is also possible this morning, and could create a light glaze of

ice.