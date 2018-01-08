East Liverpool robbery suspect sentenced to 8 years behind bars - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

East Liverpool robbery suspect sentenced to 8 years behind bars

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

An East Liverpool robbery suspect has been ordered to spend the next 8 years behind bars. 

28-year-old Patrick Lattanzio was sentenced in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to three charges of aggravated robbery. 

Lattanzio was arrested in August after running from the scene of a robbery- only to be apprehended moments later after running into the chief of police from a nearby department. 

Police charged Patrick Lattanzio with aggravated robbery and falsification.

Investigators say they found a butter knife allegedly used in the robbery behind the counter of the store.

The East Liverpool Police Department's Facebook page says that a private citizen intervened and fought the suspect. However, the police report makes no mention of a private citizen being involved.

The falsification charge was dropped from the case. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Salem woman admits to meeting men online, not telling them she's HIV positive

    Salem woman admits to meeting men online, not telling them she's HIV positive

    Monday, January 8 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-01-08 23:07:23 GMT

    A Salem woman pleaded guilty to failing to tell her sexual partner that she is HIV positive. 

    More >>

    A Salem woman pleaded guilty to failing to tell her sexual partner that she is HIV positive. 

    More >>

  • Keeping your car clean in the winter

    Keeping your car clean in the winter

    Monday, January 8 2018 5:54 PM EST2018-01-08 22:54:29 GMT
    After the coldest temperatures we have seen in years greeted us to start off 2018, temperatures are finally on the rise, and it may be time to get your car cleared of any chemicals spread on Valley roadways.  "Once it gets too cold to clean your car outside, on your own, it's probably a good time to take your car into a professional," suggests Julius Oliver.  .Julius Oliver, the Owner of Kingly Hand Wash and Wax, says the chemicals laid on the roadways during the...More >>
    After the coldest temperatures we have seen in years greeted us to start off 2018, temperatures are finally on the rise, and it may be time to get your car cleared of any chemicals spread on Valley roadways.  "Once it gets too cold to clean your car outside, on your own, it's probably a good time to take your car into a professional," suggests Julius Oliver.  .Julius Oliver, the Owner of Kingly Hand Wash and Wax, says the chemicals laid on the roadways during the...More >>

  • Cortland fielding feedback on medical pot

    Cortland fielding feedback on medical pot

    Monday, January 8 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-01-08 22:40:37 GMT
    Communities across the valley are lining up to either welcome or oppose businesses centered around medical marijuana.  The decision on whether to allow the drug to be sold or grown in Cortland is up for discussion at a public hearing Monday night before the city's planning commission. The commission will gather opinions as it considers whether or not to move forward with looking into an amendment that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries and level two cultivators to apply...More >>
    Communities across the valley are lining up to either welcome or oppose businesses centered around medical marijuana.  The decision on whether to allow the drug to be sold or grown in Cortland is up for discussion at a public hearing Monday night before the city's planning commission. The commission will gather opinions as it considers whether or not to move forward with looking into an amendment that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries and level two cultivators to apply...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms