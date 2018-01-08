East Liverpool robbery suspect sentenced to 8 years behind bars

An East Liverpool robbery suspect has been ordered to spend the next 8 years behind bars.

28-year-old Patrick Lattanzio was sentenced in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to three charges of aggravated robbery.

Lattanzio was arrested in August after running from the scene of a robbery- only to be apprehended moments later after running into the chief of police from a nearby department.

Police charged Patrick Lattanzio with aggravated robbery and falsification.

Investigators say they found a butter knife allegedly used in the robbery behind the counter of the store.

The East Liverpool Police Department's Facebook page says that a private citizen intervened and fought the suspect. However, the police report makes no mention of a private citizen being involved.

The falsification charge was dropped from the case.