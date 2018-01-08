SNAP program to provide more produce to Valley families in need - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

SNAP program to provide more produce to Valley families in need

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

One local Sparkle Market is continuing to help feed our Valley by providing food for those who need it most.

Thanks to new grant programs, Youngstown residents on food assistance will be about to get more green for less green.

The SNAP Double Program allows people who are on SNAP to get up to ten additional dollars of produce each day for each $10 they buy.

The program is only available at the Cornersburg Sparkle Market on South Meridian Rd. 

The new incentive is for people to eat healthier.

"Anyone who gets SNAP or EBT or food stamps, as it's commonly known, often time aren't able to purchase enough fruit and vegetables for a healthy diet," said Anthony Florig from the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

The program will be available throughout the year.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • DeWine under fire for controversial endorsement

    DeWine under fire for controversial endorsement

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-01-09 21:42:07 GMT
    Mike DeWineMike DeWine

    DeWine accepts gubernatorial endorsement from controversial sheriff The Ohio Attorney General, and Republican candidate for Governor received an endorsement Monday afternoon that has some raising their eyebrows.  

    More >>

    DeWine accepts gubernatorial endorsement from controversial sheriff The Ohio Attorney General, and Republican candidate for Governor received an endorsement Monday afternoon that has some raising their eyebrows.  

    More >>

  • Ohio vote purging case reaches U.S. Supreme court

    Ohio vote purging case reaches U.S. Supreme court

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-01-09 21:23:34 GMT
    The U.S. Supreme court will begin to hear a case Wednesday that could impact voting in Ohio. It centers around the state's policy for purging voter roles. A voter in Ohio can go several years without voting, but that triggers a warning notice to be sent to the voter. If the voter fails to return the notice he or she can ultimately be purged from the voter list of eligible voters. It's the responsibility of the Secretary of State and election boards to keep accurate voter lists. ...More >>
    The U.S. Supreme court will begin to hear a case Wednesday that could impact voting in Ohio. It centers around the state's policy for purging voter roles. A voter in Ohio can go several years without voting, but that triggers a warning notice to be sent to the voter. If the voter fails to return the notice he or she can ultimately be purged from the voter list of eligible voters. It's the responsibility of the Secretary of State and election boards to keep accurate voter lists. ...More >>

  • 5-year-old survives being thrown from truck in North Beaver Twp.

    5-year-old survives being thrown from truck in North Beaver Twp.

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 4:15 PM EST2018-01-09 21:15:42 GMT

    A child is said to be fine, after being thrown from a moving vehicle in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County on Tuesday afternoon.  

    More >>

    A child is said to be fine, after being thrown from a moving vehicle in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County on Tuesday afternoon.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms