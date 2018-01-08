Slick Surfaces To Start Tuesday

Patches of freezing drizzle can make some surfaces slippery at the start of the day Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly climb above freezing by the afternoon hours with clouds and some intervals of sunshine. Temperatures will bottom out early Tuesday night before rising late.

Wednesday is expected to turn milder but some light rain or drizzle will dampen the region at times starting around lunch time. The warming trend will continue into Thursday; readings will soar into the upper 50s!

Buckle up. The next week is going to volatile.

Volatile weather is in the forecast for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Rain will change to mixed precipitation as temperatures quickly tumble on Friday. This can result in tricky travel by the end of the day. Sleet and freezing rain should change to snow Friday night with accumulations likely by Saturday morning. The weekend will be blustery and much colder.