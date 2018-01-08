Regional Chamber opposes bill to protect employees from flu shot - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Regional Chamber opposes bill to protect employees from flu shot termination

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber has tossed its opinion into the ring- saying they won't support a bill aimed at protecting employees from termination if they can't, or won't get the flu shot. 

In a release issued Monday afternoon, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber's Board of Directors announced that they voted to oppose Ohio House Bill 193. 

House Bill 193, which is still currently in the health committee,  aims to change the wording of Ohio laws to prohibit employers from firing, or refusing to hire, an employee who cannot or will not get the flu vaccine. 

But the Regional Chamber said the proposed bill doesn't take into account some employees, such as healthcare workers, who interact with those who need to be protected. 

Regional Chamber Vice President of Government Affairs Guy Coviello said, "We recognize the balance between individual rights and employer rights. Much like there are professions where it is imperative that employers have the right to require certain provisions—such as maintaining a drug-free workplace when operating transportation or dangerous machinery—employers such as those in the healthcare industry need to be able to require their workers to be properly immunized against influenza." 

The bill does not specify a penalty for a violation of the prohibition.

