Salem woman admits to meeting men online, not telling them she's HIV positive

A Salem woman pleaded guilty to failing to tell her sexual partner that she is HIV positive.

42-year-old Lisa Mutter pleaded guilty Monday to felonious assault.

Prosecutors say Mutter admitted she stopped taking her HIV medication and knowingly had sex with men she met on dating websites.

Mutter is expected to be sentenced in March. According to the prosecutor, she could face up to eight years in prison.

Mutter is also facing similar charges in Trumbull County.