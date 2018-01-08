Several crews help extinguish house fire in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Several crews help extinguish house fire in Mercer County

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
SANDY CREEK TWP., Pa. -

Six fire departments were called to help extinguish a house fire on Georgetown Rd. in Hadley, Pennsylvania near Sandy Creek Township Monday afternoon.

The homeowner was inside when around 2:45 p.m., a pellet stove and a faulty chimney caused the fire, according to authorities.

They said the majority of the damage was contained to the first floor living room in back of the home.

There was also some minor damage to the second floor.  

Officials said no one was injured.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • DeWine under fire for controversial endorsement

    DeWine under fire for controversial endorsement

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-01-09 21:42:07 GMT
    Mike DeWineMike DeWine

    DeWine accepts gubernatorial endorsement from controversial sheriff The Ohio Attorney General, and Republican candidate for Governor received an endorsement Monday afternoon that has some raising their eyebrows.  

    More >>

    DeWine accepts gubernatorial endorsement from controversial sheriff The Ohio Attorney General, and Republican candidate for Governor received an endorsement Monday afternoon that has some raising their eyebrows.  

    More >>

  • Ohio vote purging case reaches U.S. Supreme court

    Ohio vote purging case reaches U.S. Supreme court

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-01-09 21:23:34 GMT
    The U.S. Supreme court will begin to hear a case Wednesday that could impact voting in Ohio. It centers around the state's policy for purging voter roles. A voter in Ohio can go several years without voting, but that triggers a warning notice to be sent to the voter. If the voter fails to return the notice he or she can ultimately be purged from the voter list of eligible voters. It's the responsibility of the Secretary of State and election boards to keep accurate voter lists. ...More >>
    The U.S. Supreme court will begin to hear a case Wednesday that could impact voting in Ohio. It centers around the state's policy for purging voter roles. A voter in Ohio can go several years without voting, but that triggers a warning notice to be sent to the voter. If the voter fails to return the notice he or she can ultimately be purged from the voter list of eligible voters. It's the responsibility of the Secretary of State and election boards to keep accurate voter lists. ...More >>

  • 5-year-old survives being thrown from truck in North Beaver Twp.

    5-year-old survives being thrown from truck in North Beaver Twp.

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 4:15 PM EST2018-01-09 21:15:42 GMT

    A child is said to be fine, after being thrown from a moving vehicle in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County on Tuesday afternoon.  

    More >>

    A child is said to be fine, after being thrown from a moving vehicle in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County on Tuesday afternoon.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms