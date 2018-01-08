Several crews help extinguish house fire in Mercer County

Six fire departments were called to help extinguish a house fire on Georgetown Rd. in Hadley, Pennsylvania near Sandy Creek Township Monday afternoon.

The homeowner was inside when around 2:45 p.m., a pellet stove and a faulty chimney caused the fire, according to authorities.

They said the majority of the damage was contained to the first floor living room in back of the home.

There was also some minor damage to the second floor.

Officials said no one was injured.