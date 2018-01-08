Howland police need help finding armed robbery suspect

Howland police are hoping the public can help them find an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the robbery took place in Howland on Saturday, December 30.

The photos shown of the suspect were released by police Monday.

If you can possibly identify this male, please contact the Detective Bureau of the Howland Police Department at 330-856-5555, or send Howland PD a private message on their Facebook page.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.