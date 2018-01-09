Three charged after motel drug bust in Beaver Twp.

Three people are charged after a drug bust at a Beaver Township motel Thursday.

The incident happened just after noon at the Davis Motel on Market Street and West Middletown Road.

Police said officers investigated a tip from another agency and arrested the three people at the motel after finding several drugs and drug abuse instruments inside one of the rooms.

Ryan Bevington, 40, of Columbiana, was booked on charges of possession of drugs/drug abuse, possessing drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

When arrested, he had a used syringe, burnt spoon and a buprenorphine/naloxone strip on him.

Matthew Juillerat, 26, of Unity Township, was charged with theft, possession of drug abuse and drug paraphernalia.

When arrested, he had a glass meth pipe and a plastic container with methamphetamine.

Police said Juillerat had rented the motel room.

Police also arrested Ramona Richoz, 32, of Leetonia. She's charged with possession of drugs/drug abuse and drug paraphernalia.

Richoz also had a plastic container with methamphetamine, two meth glass meth pipes, packaging materials and a digital scale.

All three are booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

The Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force was also involved in the arrests.