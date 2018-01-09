Fire races through Fowler Township barn - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fire races through Fowler Township barn

FOWLER TWP., Ohio -

A small barn used to shelter goats burned quickly in Trumbull County overnight.

Fowler Township fire volunteers were called out to the 2800 block of Ridge Road Northeast shortly after 11 pm Monday.

The owner reported that the building was fully involved in flames.

When the fire department arrived it was nearly burned to the ground.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, or if any of the animals were killed.

