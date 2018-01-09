Fire brings evacuation at Salem's American Standard

Investigators say a fire forced the evacuation of a Salem manufacturer and shut down one of the production lines.

According to the Salem Fire Department, crews were called out to American Standard on South Ellsworth Avenue shortly before 4:30 am Tuesday when a machine caught fire on the third floor.

Workers were evacuated from the building.

First firefighters on the scene saw smoke coming from the side of the building and called out Perry Township firefighters to assist.

According to investigators, the building's sprinkler system brought the fire under control and no one was injured.

It's believed the fire may have started from a chemical reaction.

Damage to the burned machine is estimated at $50,000.