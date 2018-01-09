Girard man in court for alleged assault on toddler

Another court hearing is set later this month for a Girard man accused of assaulting a toddler.

Delshawn Kaczmark, 23, appeared before a judge in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Monday to answer charges of child endangering and felonious assault.

Kaczmark was charged after Girard Police were called to Akron Children's Hospital on September 1 to investigate a case of possible child abuse.

Hospital officials told police that a 13-month-old boy was suffering from several injuries.

One of the injuries was severe enough that the child was transferred from Boardman to Akron Children's Hospital main campus.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for January 22.