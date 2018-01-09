Trumbull United Way recognized for transparency

An organization that rates charities and other non-profit organizations has awarded the United Way of Trumbull County its highest level of recognition for transparency.

GuideStar encourages nonprofits to share information about their organizations openly and completely.

According to a media release from the United Way, the GuideStar Platinum level requires nonprofits to report extensive organizational information, in-depth financial information, qualitative information about goals, strategies and capabilities and quantitative information about results and progress.

The United Way says the Platinum seal will allow donors to focus on the progress and results of its organization.

Less than 0.1% of the approximate 200 million organizations listed on the trusted database have achieved this level of transparency.

"This accomplishment is critical in our efforts to drive support and awareness to our work here in Trumbull County," says Ginny Pasha, President of United Way of Trumbull County. "GuideStar's Platinum Seal of Transparency gives our donors the confidence they need knowing that United Way of Trumbull County is wisely investing donor dollars in creating sustainable change here in Trumbull County," adds Pasha.

Each year, more than 7 million people, including individual donors, nonprofit leaders, grantmakers, government officials, academic researchers and the media utilize GuideStar data to make decisions about the social sector.

GuideStar Nonprofit Profiles are populated with information from the IRS, directly from nonprofits and through other partners in the nonprofit sector. United Way of Trumbull County openly shares their audited financials and IRS 990 on their website at unitedwaytrumbull.org.

For those seeking comprehensive information, UWTC's GuideStar profile can be found online at https://www.guidestar.org/profile/34-1083629