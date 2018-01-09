Trumbull United Way recognized for transparency - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull United Way recognized for transparency

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

An organization that rates charities and other non-profit organizations has awarded the United Way of Trumbull County its highest level of recognition for transparency.

GuideStar encourages nonprofits to share information about their organizations openly and completely.

According to a media release from the United Way, the GuideStar Platinum level requires nonprofits to report extensive organizational information, in-depth financial information, qualitative information about goals, strategies and capabilities and quantitative information about results and progress.

The United Way says the Platinum seal will allow donors to focus on the progress and results of its organization.

Less than 0.1% of the approximate 200 million organizations listed on the trusted database have achieved this level of transparency.

"This accomplishment is critical in our efforts to drive support and awareness to our work here in Trumbull County," says Ginny Pasha, President of United Way of Trumbull County. "GuideStar's Platinum Seal of Transparency gives our donors the confidence they need knowing that United Way of Trumbull County is wisely investing donor dollars in creating sustainable change here in Trumbull County," adds Pasha.

Each year, more than 7 million people, including individual donors, nonprofit leaders, grantmakers, government officials, academic researchers and the media utilize GuideStar data to make decisions about the social sector.

GuideStar Nonprofit Profiles are populated with information from the IRS, directly from nonprofits and through other partners in the nonprofit sector. United Way of Trumbull County openly shares their audited financials and IRS 990 on their website at unitedwaytrumbull.org.

For those seeking comprehensive information, UWTC's GuideStar profile can be found online at https://www.guidestar.org/profile/34-1083629  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:02 AM EST2018-01-10 06:02:45 GMT

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

  • Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-01-10 05:45:13 GMT

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

  • The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-10 05:44:26 GMT

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms