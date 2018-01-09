Man pinned by huge ice chunk after hitting it with shovel - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man pinned by huge ice chunk after hitting it with shovel

Posted: Updated:

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - Fire officials say a Pennsylvania man was lucky to survive being pinned by a huge chunk of ice that he knocked off the side of his house.

The Erie Times-News reports that Erie firefighters rescued the man Monday, chipping away at the 6-by-10-foot ice block and lifting it off the man's legs. He suffered only minor injuries to his right leg.

Officials say the man was trying to dislodge ice from the side of his house by hitting it with a shovel when the massive chunk suddenly fell. The man fell backward onto a wood pile, which bore the brunt of the ice's impact. Fire Chief Guy Santone says the man was "extremely lucky."

Santone recommends having professionals remove ice from your house.

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:02 AM EST2018-01-10 06:02:45 GMT

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

  • Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-01-10 05:45:13 GMT

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

  • The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-10 05:44:26 GMT

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms