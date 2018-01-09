Death penalty not sought in fire that killed 3 children - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Death penalty not sought in fire that killed 3 children

Posted: Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty against a man charged in a Pennsylvania house fire that killed three children.

Twenty-seven-year-old Preston Bonnett, of Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree), is accused of setting the fire at the home in Laflin in October. Killed were 7-year-old Ezekiel Major, 12-year-old Devon Major and 16-year-old Erik Dupree.

Prosecutors in Luzerne County charged Bonnett with three counts each of arson and criminal homicide. District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis declined to discuss the reasons for not seeking capital punishment but called it a difficult but unanimous decision on the part of her team, adding that the victims' family supported the move.

Bonnett, who has repeatedly asserted his innocence, said in court Friday that prosecutors made the decision "because they know I'm not guilty."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:02 AM EST2018-01-10 06:02:45 GMT

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

  • Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-01-10 05:45:13 GMT

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

  • The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-10 05:44:26 GMT

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms