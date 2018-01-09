Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Swiss ski resort - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Swiss ski resort

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is planning to attend the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos later this month.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that the president welcomes the opportunity to promote his "America First" agenda with world leaders.

Sanders says Trump wants to promote his policies for strengthening American businesses, industries and workers.

The annual gathering of global political and business elites is scheduled to take place from Jan. 23-26 in Switzerland.

American presidents rarely attend. Then-Vice President Joe Biden attended last year.

The New York Times first reported on Trump's plans to attend the forum.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

