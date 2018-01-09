IOC welcomes North Korea competing at Olympics - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

IOC welcomes North Korea competing at Olympics

By The Associated Press

The International Olympic Committee says it welcomes moves by North Korea to take part in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

IOC president Thomas Bach says in a statement that North Korea's decision to send a delegation to the games is "a great step forward in the Olympic spirit."

The IOC says it's now waiting for official details of how North Korean participation could work before it decides which athletes could compete.

It's also unclear which flags and anthems would be used, though South Korea has suggested athletes from the two Koreas could march together during the opening and closing ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Olympics, which run from Feb. 9 through 25.

South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung earlier cited North Korean officials as saying their delegation would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists.

