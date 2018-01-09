Valley officials weigh in on Ohio's "voter purging" case

The U.S. Supreme court will begin to hear a case Wednesday that could impact voting in Ohio. It centers around the state's policy for purging voter roles.

A voter in Ohio can go several years without voting, but that triggers a warning notice to be sent to the voter. If the voter fails to return the notice, he or she can ultimately be purged from the voter list of eligible voters.

It's the responsibility of the Secretary of State and election boards to keep accurate voter lists. Mark Monroe, the current chair of the Mahoning County Board of Elections and Chairman of the county republican party said it takes nearly eight years for someone to be removed from the list, and only after the state goes the extra mile to keep that from happening.



"It doesn't happen until you get a letter from the board of elections with a return envelope, with postage attached, to it to give you one last opportunity to confirm that you want to stay on the roles," said Monroe.

But Jalladah Aslam of the Mahoning County Democratic Party said she knows cases of unjustified purging.



"I've seen many people right here in this valley who have been purged from the roles who have voted in that six year period, who have not moved and have been kicked off," Aslam said.



She also said there is a pattern to those cases.

"The overwhelming number of those people have voted democrat in the past, have been minorities and or elderly," said Aslam.



"If there are cases where somebody's been purged improperly or removed improperly from the roles we want to know about it. Let's find out what happened in those individual cases," said Monroe.



Aslam said she hopes the Supreme court case results in a policy that is fair and consistent.