Sex offenders found non-compliant in Mahoning County, three arrested

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Left to Right: Matteen Abdulah, Naheem Hassan, David Hulton Left to Right: Matteen Abdulah, Naheem Hassan, David Hulton
Left to Right: Andre Mason, Jammie Pearce, Keith Strozier, Kenneth Tegtmeier Left to Right: Andre Mason, Jammie Pearce, Keith Strozier, Kenneth Tegtmeier
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Three people considered sex offenders were arrested in Mahoning County and others are being sought out after being found non-compliant. 

In Mahoning County, 305 people are considered sexual predators, but the Sheriff and U.S. Marshals say after a compliance check, only two percent are non-compliant.

This is the lowest percentage in the state.

Of the 305 compliance checks, 299 were found to be in compliance.

This means they are living where they are supposed to be living and are following the other rules of the court.

"It's very time consuming because you really have to look at each one of these when you go to their house and it's like a mini investigation," said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene. "You have to make sure they're living where they're supposed to be living and they have to be able to prove that."

Of the six people found not to be in compliance, three have been arrested, and a seventh is in custody in Beaver County, Pennsylvania on other charges. 

The seven are listed below:

  • David Hulton – Non Compliant
  • Keith Strozier – Apprehended
  • Naheem Hassan – Apprehended
  • Jammie Pearce – Non Compliant
  • Andre Mason – Apprehended
  • Kenneth Tegtmeier – Non Compliant
  • Mateen Abdulah – Non Compliant

The person arrested in Pennsylvania will likely face federal charges for crossing state lines.

