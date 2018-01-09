Mill Creek MetroParks improvement project announced

Mill Creek MetroParks is asking for public comment for an upcoming improvement project.

A rehabilitation project was proposed to resurface 1.53 miles of existing asphalt concrete.on the southern section of West Newport Dr. from Sheban Dr. to Hampton Dr.

West Newport Dr. is located in the Historic District of Mill Creek Park, stretching from Sheban Drive to Canfield Road (Route 62).

Additional improvements include the restoration of aggregate roadway shoulders and the reapplication of pavement markings.



The transportation improvement is scheduled for construction in the summer of 2018.

The estimated construction cost is about $289,190 with $126,933 being funded through ODOT's Park District Road Improvement Fund.

During project construction, West Newport Dr. will remain open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic at all times, but will be closed to all vehicular traffic from Sheban Dr. to Hampton Dr.

A detour route will be provided.

Construction, lane restriction, roadway closure and detour information will be posted along West Newport Dr. and on the Mill Creek MetroParks website before the construction begins.

Parking lots for the Newport Wetlands and the West Newport Drive Picnic Area will be closed to vehicular traffic.

However, these facilities will remain open and will be accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists at all times during project construction.



To ensure the proposed project is viable and successful, Mill Creek Metro Parks is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental, and economic impacts of this proposed project.

Environmental impacts include those involving archeological, architectural and ecological resources, regulated materials and the general location of the project.

Any comments you may have regarding the environmental and/or the proposed project may be submitted by February 9, 2018.