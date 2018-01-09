Mill Creek MetroParks improvement project announced - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mill Creek MetroParks improvement project announced

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Mill Creek MetroParks is asking for public comment for an upcoming improvement project. 

A rehabilitation project was proposed to resurface 1.53 miles of existing asphalt concrete.on the southern section of West Newport Dr. from Sheban Dr. to Hampton Dr. 

West Newport Dr. is located in the Historic District of Mill Creek Park, stretching from Sheban Drive to Canfield Road (Route 62). 

Additional improvements include the restoration of aggregate roadway shoulders and the reapplication of pavement markings. 
 
The transportation improvement is scheduled for construction in the summer of 2018. 

The estimated construction cost is about $289,190 with $126,933 being funded through ODOT's Park District Road Improvement Fund.  

During project construction, West Newport Dr. will remain open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic at all times, but will be closed to all vehicular traffic from Sheban Dr. to Hampton Dr.  

A detour route will be provided. 

Construction, lane restriction, roadway closure and detour information will be posted along West Newport Dr. and on the Mill Creek MetroParks website before the construction begins.  

Parking lots for the Newport Wetlands and the West Newport Drive Picnic Area will be closed to vehicular traffic.

However, these facilities will remain open and will be accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists at all times during project construction. 
 
To ensure the proposed project is viable and successful, Mill Creek Metro Parks is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental, and economic impacts of this proposed project. 

Environmental impacts include those involving archeological, architectural and ecological resources, regulated materials and the general location of the project. 

Any comments you may have regarding the environmental and/or the proposed project may be submitted by February 9, 2018.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:02 AM EST2018-01-10 06:02:45 GMT

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

  • Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-01-10 05:45:13 GMT

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

  • The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-10 05:44:26 GMT

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms