Brown, Portman introduce Buy American Bill - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The BuyAmerican.gov Act helps American manufacturers win federal contracts

Brown, Portman introduce Buy American Bill

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

In light of evidence that U.S. federal agencies have granted an excessive number of waivers to Buy American laws in the last few years, U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) joined their colleagues, Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to introduce new legislation that would establish a centralized online hub to increase transparency and ensure federal agencies prioritize the purchase of American-made goods in compliance with existing law.

Under current law, federal agencies may use domestic content waivers to Buy American laws to purchase goods or services from foreign companies only in certain circumstances, for example, when an American-made good is unavailable or will significantly increase the cost of a product.

However, federal agencies overuse this waiver authority.

There is currently no government-wide system tracking the use and abuse of these waivers by federal agencies.

The new BuyAmerican.gov Act would direct the General Services Administration to establish a central, publicly-available website, called BuyAmerican.gov, to collect and display information about each requested waiver to Buy American laws.

This new website will allow manufacturers and other interested parties to identify contract opportunities and hold federal agencies accountable for abusing Buy American waivers.

"Taxpayer dollars should support American-made products, and our federal agencies should lead the way in promoting U.S. jobs and products," said Brown. "American workers are the best at what they do, and our federal agencies should always look to them first when awarding government contracts."

"We must do everything we can to protect and maximize American jobs, and that starts by ensuring that our tax dollars aren't used to create jobs overseas. Unfortunately, in the last five years alone, U.S. federal agencies have spent $47.7 billion on goods manufactured by foreign firms, resulting in contracts and jobs lost to overseas competitors," said Portman. "By improving transparency, the BuyAmerican.gov Act will encourage federal agencies to support American workers and American jobs by faithfully complying with Buy American law. This is a bipartisan bill that is needed now to help protect American jobs."

The Department of Defense (DoD), the largest purchaser of manufactured goods in the world, has spent almost $200 billion on manufactured goods made by foreign companies since 2007.

At the same time, the United States has been shedding manufacturing jobs that could have been kept in the U.S.

In addition to creating the BuyAmerican.gov website, the bipartisan bill codifies President Trump's Buy American Executive Order and requires agencies to report on the implementation of, and compliance with, Buy American laws.

Brown and Portman have also introduced legislation that would apply Buy America rules to all federally-funded infrastructure projects.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:02 AM EST2018-01-10 06:02:45 GMT

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

  • Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-01-10 05:45:13 GMT

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

  • The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-10 05:44:26 GMT

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms