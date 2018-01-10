Crews fight fire at power plant in Beaver County

Fire departments from several communities are on the scene of a fire at a power plant ten miles east of East Liverpool.

The fire was reported before 4:30 am at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant along the Ohio River in Shippingport, Pennsylvania.

The plant is fueled by coal and not nuclear energy like the neighboring Beaver Valley facility.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Stephanie Walton tells 21 News that the fire broke out in the plant's ductwork and extra crews were called in as a precaution.

Walton says the fire is out and no one was injured.

She also says there are no hazards to the environment.

When asked about reports of explosions, Walton said she had not heard of any such reports.

State police are telling people in the area to expect traffic congesting due to the number of fire departments on the scene.

